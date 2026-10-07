Zurich launches pregnancy and baby loss support service

The Pregnancy Loss Support is a specialised programme delivered through technology provider Empathy, forming part of the broader Empathy Loss Support offering. Available to Zurich's Life Protection customers, the service is available to both birthing and non-birthing parents for up to two years after a loss. The programme also supports families facing anticipated pregnancy loss. The service aims to help families access personalised guidance, compassionate support and access to trained specialists following miscarriage, stillbirth and baby loss. Key features include: A persona...