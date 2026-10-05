Aviva updates digital trust management and death claim notifications

Adviser support for claims

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Aviva, has updated its digital trust management capabilities and death claims notifications, through Aviva Connect and the ALPS Tracking Service.

The developments aim to improve advisers' service experience and support better customer outcomes. Digital Manage Trust Aviva's Digital Manage Trust enables advisers to manage changes to existing protection policy trusts through an online journey. As part of the update, advisers can now manage amendments to existing trusts, with legal deeds generated and pre-populated using information entered online. Advisers can add or remove trustees and beneficiaries; update beneficiary allocation percentages; record trustees or beneficiaries as deceased; and download legally required documen...

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Jaskeet Briah
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