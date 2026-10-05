Aviva updates digital trust management and death claim notifications

Provider, Aviva, has updated its digital trust management capabilities and death claims notifications, through Aviva Connect and the ALPS Tracking Service.
The developments aim to improve advisers' service experience and support better customer outcomes. Digital Manage Trust Aviva's Digital Manage Trust enables advisers to manage changes to existing protection policy trusts through an online journey. As part of the update, advisers can now manage amendments to existing trusts, with legal deeds generated and pre-populated using information entered online. Advisers can add or remove trustees and beneficiaries; update beneficiary allocation percentages; record trustees or beneficiaries as deceased; and download legally required documen...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.