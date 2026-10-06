58% of line managers do not understand Keep Britain Working

The provider surveyed 2,000 UK working adults, including around 1,000 line managers, finding a divide in how supported and equipped line managers felt in prioritising prevention and return to work, the key goals of Keep Britain Working. More than half (56%) of line managers agreed that their employer encouraged them to understand what wellbeing support and interventions individual colleagues need to thrive at work, while 19% disagreed and 25% were neutral. Meanwhile, 54% of line managers agreed that their organisation has implemented a ‘strong' return to work plan, with 17% disagreein...