58% of line managers do not understand Keep Britain Working

Around 58% of UK line managers lacked a clear understanding of what Sir Charlie Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working report means for employers, according to Working To Wellbeing.
The provider surveyed 2,000 UK working adults, including around 1,000 line managers, finding a divide in how supported and equipped line managers felt in prioritising prevention and return to work, the key goals of Keep Britain Working. More than half (56%) of line managers agreed that their employer encouraged them to understand what wellbeing support and interventions individual colleagues need to thrive at work, while 19% disagreed and 25% were neutral. Meanwhile, 54% of line managers agreed that their organisation has implemented a ‘strong' return to work plan, with 17% disagreein...
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