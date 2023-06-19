Closing the advice gap through technology: Part two

As the advice gap steadily grows, the first article on this topic explored how technology can help the protection sector reach new customers who aren't receiving financial advice, and how data and AI can improve communications with customers. Often, administrative tasks, such as data entry and chasing forms, take advisers' attention away from providing guidance to clients. However, streamlining processes can prevent dual keying data entry and will speed up laborious work so advisers can instead focus on providing advice. In recent years, providers have improved application journeys an...