advisers
Interview: Mike Adams OBE, CEO of Purple
'We have to win the commercial argument as well as hearts and minds'
Openwork grows number of female advisers by 8%
Between 2014 and 2018
Macmillan Cancer Support: How insurers can help
Claims, signposting and duty of care
Anorak raises £5m to develop adviser platform
Total investment reaches £9m
Guardian launches Protection Builder platform for advisers
Gryphon Group Holdings' protection products will only be sold by advisers, who can combine them within a single journey
Improving customer loyalty in the protection industry
Toni Smith says that brokers would not have to seek out new policies so often for clients if insurers offered long-term customers the same or better deals as new joiners.