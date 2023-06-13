Closing the advice gap through technology: Part one

This year the advice gap across financial services stands at 24.3 million people, an increase of around 20% in the past two years, according to a recent report from The Lang Cat. There are three main barriers to taking advice: a lack of trust, a lack of awareness of advice and how to find an adviser, and a lack of confidence in managing money. These obstacles all come down to ambiguity aversion: if customers don't understand a product or the next steps, they are more likely to give up, explains Stephanie Hydon, director of client distribution at iPipeline: "In the absence of facts, we...