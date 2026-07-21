The cost of living crisis is creating huge challenges for consumers and businesses across the UK. This specially-designed hub will feature content from across Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Cover analysing the impact of the crisis for our readers, including the investment, financial advice and protection communities, as they help clients through this difficult time.
National Friendly findings
24% regret not having started to save sooner
70% of UK adults report weekly stress
Sentiment is at the highest in the past year
Hold the most protection products
Health Shield research findings