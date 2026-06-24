According to the provider's Consumer Health and Finance Tracker, which surveyed 2,000 UK consumers, 19% felt ‘very confident' in their family's financial resilience, decreasing from 22% in 2025. Around 15% said that day-to-day living costs would be the hardest for their family to manage if the worst happened. Financial confidence declined amongst all age groups in 2026. For UK workers aged between 25-34, 67% were confident they could cope with a financial shock, which is down from 75% in 2025. The sandwich generation - those aged 45-54 - were hit the hardest as 11% said they felt '...