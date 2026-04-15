Consumer interest in protection rises amid safety concerns

The provider has released an update to its Bruised Britain research, in which it surveyed 2,000 consumers in February and March 2026 around modern day fears. In March, 41% of fearful adults said they were more interested in protection products overall, rising from 28% in February. Looking at specific products, 28% of fearful adults were interested in life insurance in March, compared to 20% in February, with 55% of under-35s more interested in life cover. Interest in critical illness cover also increased to 28% in March from 19% in February, with interest in income protection (IP) ...