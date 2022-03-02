LifeSearch Awards 2022: Winners revealed!

Awards ceremony in London

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Vitality was the big winner at this year’s LifeSearch Awards, taking home three trophies, while National Friendly scooped The Doing Good Award.

The UK's largest life insurance adviser firm celebrated its annual awards at a ceremony in London this afternoon.

Vitality collected awards for Best Critical Illness Provider and Outstanding Customer Wellbeing Services, while Danny Turner scooped the gong for Individual Protection Hero.

Legal & General took home awards for Business Protection Hero and Heroic Care - Best Service for Unprotected) Families, while Royal London was named as Outstanding Insurer of the Year.

Elsewhere there were wins for LV= (Heroic Care - Best Support for Unprotection Families), The Exeter (Best Income Protection Provider), Aegon (Claims Heroes) and National Friendly (The Doing Good Award).

This year's Protection Leader of the Year Award went to Protection Guru's Ian McKenna, while The Nick Crossman award for Best Protection Story was won by The Independent's Rebecca Goodman.

Meanwhile, French reinsurer SCOR took home the award for Best use of data and technology to drive exceptional customer outcomes.

LifeSearch chief executive, Debbie Kennedy, commented: "Huge congratulations to all our winners on what was a wonderful afternoon being with friends and colleagues in many cases for the first time in two years.

"The turnout was great, and we all did protection proud. Many thanks again to all those who took time to enter awards and describe the good things they're doing to evolve our industry and showcase, as they do every day, the very best of it.

"We've got work to do in 2022 but seeing the best of the industry up close on Wednesday - I know we can meet the next challenge."

The full list of this year's winners is below:

Outstanding Customer Wellbeing Services

  • Vitality 

Heroic Support - Best Service for Unprotected Families

  • LV=

Best Income Protection Provider

  • The Exeter

Individual Protection Hero

  • Danny Turner - Vitality

Business Protection Hero

  • Legal & General

Heroic Care - Best Service for Protected Families

  • Legal & General 

Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most

  • Aegon

Best Critical Illness Provider - In partnership with CI Expert

  • Vitality

Best use of data and technology to drive exceptional customer outcomes

  • SCOR

Nick Crossman Award for the Best Protection Story - In partnership with LV=

  • Rebecca Goodman - How and why women must protect their financial affairs | The Independent

Protection Leader of the Year

  • Ian McKenna - Protection Guru

Outstanding Insurer of the Year - In conjunction with Protection Guru

  • Royal London

The Doing Good Award

  • National Friendly

