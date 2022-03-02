LifeSearch Awards 2022: Winners revealed!

The UK's largest life insurance adviser firm celebrated its annual awards at a ceremony in London this afternoon.

Vitality collected awards for Best Critical Illness Provider and Outstanding Customer Wellbeing Services, while Danny Turner scooped the gong for Individual Protection Hero.

Legal & General took home awards for Business Protection Hero and Heroic Care - Best Service for Unprotected) Families, while Royal London was named as Outstanding Insurer of the Year.

Elsewhere there were wins for LV= (Heroic Care - Best Support for Unprotection Families), The Exeter (Best Income Protection Provider), Aegon (Claims Heroes) and National Friendly (The Doing Good Award).

This year's Protection Leader of the Year Award went to Protection Guru's Ian McKenna, while The Nick Crossman award for Best Protection Story was won by The Independent's Rebecca Goodman.

Meanwhile, French reinsurer SCOR took home the award for Best use of data and technology to drive exceptional customer outcomes.

LifeSearch chief executive, Debbie Kennedy, commented: "Huge congratulations to all our winners on what was a wonderful afternoon being with friends and colleagues in many cases for the first time in two years.

"The turnout was great, and we all did protection proud. Many thanks again to all those who took time to enter awards and describe the good things they're doing to evolve our industry and showcase, as they do every day, the very best of it.

"We've got work to do in 2022 but seeing the best of the industry up close on Wednesday - I know we can meet the next challenge."

The full list of this year's winners is below:

Outstanding Customer Wellbeing Services

Vitality

Heroic Support - Best Service for Unprotected Families

LV=

Best Income Protection Provider

The Exeter

Individual Protection Hero

Danny Turner - Vitality

Business Protection Hero

Legal & General

Heroic Care - Best Service for Protected Families

Legal & General

Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most

Aegon

Best Critical Illness Provider - In partnership with CI Expert

Vitality

Best use of data and technology to drive exceptional customer outcomes

SCOR

Nick Crossman Award for the Best Protection Story - In partnership with LV=

Rebecca Goodman - How and why women must protect their financial affairs | The Independent

Protection Leader of the Year

Ian McKenna - Protection Guru

Outstanding Insurer of the Year - In conjunction with Protection Guru

Royal London

The Doing Good Award