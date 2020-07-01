National Friendly
National Friendly expands PMI plans
Following adviser feedback
National Friendly appoints new head of risk & compliance
Lisa de-Laune brings over 20 years' industry experience, having led risk, internal control, internal audit and change functions
NHS satisfaction levels high but PMI sales up
National Friendly reports 40% rise in sales of out-patient plan
National Friendly launches member benefits to celebrate 150 years
Discounted care, legal advice and pre-paid funeral plan offer all included
National Friendly pays out 99% of all medical claims in 2017
Total £7.5m claims for a variety of medical procedures
National Friendly launches over 50s Guaranteed Life Assurance
£20 to £100-a-month premiums to cover funeral costs, clear debt and leave money to family
National Friendly launches bespoke broker portal
Additional support for intermediaries offering access to documents when closing sales
Fifty-thousand-plus NHS operations cancelled this January
Further strain on National Health Service highlights need for private medical insurance products to offer safety net, National Friendly believes.
Simplyhealth takes on National Friendly PMI claims
Simplyhealth has taken over National Friendly's PMI claims administration.
Govt concessions urged to develop LTC market
Government must stop penalising those who have already purchased insurance to fund long-term care (LTC) and make promises on nursing care to support the introduction of other related products, according to National Friendly.
National Friendly withdraws products from market
National Friendly has withdrawn its Five Year Fixed Healthcare and Healthguard products for sale to new customers.
Spending Review: Opportunity for health and protection markets
The health insurance and protection markets have reacted with cautious optimism to the government's spending review.
Vast majority not saving for old age care - National Friendly
Research from National Friendly has revealed the severity of the escalating long term care issue, with most people unaware of their options.
With crystal clarity
With change in the air for the NHS, Ian Talbot discusses the importance of absolute clarity when advising clients on private healthcare
Market Views
Under TCF regulations, advisers are required to look at their client's financial wellbeing and needs. With this in mind, what prominence should cash plans be given, and should they ever be at the forefront of a client's requirements.
National Friendly unveils One Fund cash plan
National Friendly has launched a new corporate health cash plan.
National Friendly restructures broker channel
National Friendly has re-structured its broker channel to cater more specifically for growth in the face of a 200% increase in sales in the last 12 months.