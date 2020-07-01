National Friendly

Govt concessions urged to develop LTC market
Government must stop penalising those who have already purchased insurance to fund long-term care (LTC) and make promises on nursing care to support the introduction of other related products, according to National Friendly.

With crystal clarity

With change in the air for the NHS, Ian Talbot discusses the importance of absolute clarity when advising clients on private healthcare

Under TCF regulations, advisers are required to look at their client's financial wellbeing and needs. With this in mind, what prominence should cash plans be given, and should they ever be at the forefront of a client's requirements.

