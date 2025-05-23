New national account manager for National Friendly

Provider, National Friendly, has announced two appointments this week, a new national account manager and chief marketing officer.
David Morris joins National Friendly as national account manager, he brings more than 16 years' of experience in the insurance industry. Morris spent eight years at Holloway Friendly, in his new role he will focus on relationships with adviser networks and raising awareness of the provider's product range in the intermediary space. David Morris, national account manager, National Friendly, said: "National Friendly is on a genuinely exciting path. The team is actively designing products that reflect market needs, including flexible, non-underwritten options that stand out in the market...
