New national account manager for National Friendly

CMO also appointed

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, National Friendly, has announced two appointments this week, a new national account manager and chief marketing officer.

David Morris joins National Friendly as national account manager, he brings more than 16 years' of experience in the insurance industry. Morris spent eight years at Holloway Friendly, in his new role he will focus on relationships with adviser networks and raising awareness of the provider's product range in the intermediary space. David Morris, national account manager, National Friendly, said: "National Friendly is on a genuinely exciting path. The team is actively designing products that reflect market needs, including flexible, non-underwritten options that stand out in the market...

The COVER Review: Financial vulnerability, provider updates and renters
Insurer

The COVER Review: Financial vulnerability, provider updates and renters

Week commencing 19 May 2025

COVER
clock 23 May 2025 • 1 min read
Scottish Widows partners with Sprout.ai
Insurer

Scottish Widows partners with Sprout.ai

Intention to speed up claims and underwriting

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 May 2025 • 2 min read
