Everyday accidents causing a mental health toll: National Friendly

Frequency of accidents was higher among under-35s

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Everyday accidents have been found to take a toll on the mental wellbeing of UK adults, according to research from National Friendly.

The provider's Bruised Britain report, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, found that 11% of those who had an accident in the last three years had experienced a broader mental health impact resulting from the accident. Around 5% experienced nightmares, which increased among female respondents and those aged under 35 at 7% and 8%, respectively. Overall, 29% of adults experienced an accident over the last three years, with the frequency higher among under-35s (37%). Over half (57%) of workers had to take unplanned time off work, climbing to 71% for those aged under 35. For respondents wh...

