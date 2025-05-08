Everyday accidents causing a mental health toll: National Friendly

The provider's Bruised Britain report, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, found that 11% of those who had an accident in the last three years had experienced a broader mental health impact resulting from the accident. Around 5% experienced nightmares, which increased among female respondents and those aged under 35 at 7% and 8%, respectively. Overall, 29% of adults experienced an accident over the last three years, with the frequency higher among under-35s (37%). Over half (57%) of workers had to take unplanned time off work, climbing to 71% for those aged under 35. For respondents wh...