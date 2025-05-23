The COVER Review: Financial vulnerability, provider updates and renters

Week commencing 19 May 2025

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team discuss financial vulnerability, health and wellbeing, provider updates, renters and the launch of the COVER Excellence Awards 2025.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 19 May 2025. The top stories this week are: 49% of UK adults financially vulnerable: FCA L&G updates group CIC Unum acquires Generali UK's employee benefits business Benenden Health records rise in member support LV= reports increase in mental health support Protecting the rent COVER Excellence Awards 2025 launched

