The COVER Review: Financial vulnerability, provider updates and renters

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team discuss financial vulnerability, health and wellbeing, provider updates, renters and the launch of the COVER Excellence Awards 2025.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 19 May 2025. The top stories this week are: 49% of UK adults financially vulnerable: FCA L&G updates group CIC Unum acquires Generali UK's employee benefits business Benenden Health records rise in member support LV= reports increase in mental health support Protecting the rent COVER Excellence Awards 2025 launched
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.