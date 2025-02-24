The COVER Review: Employee benefits, cancer care and provider reports

Week commencing 17 February 2025

1 min read

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team talk about recent provider reports, employee benefits and cancer care.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 17 February 2024. Here are the top five stories this week: Zurich reports 8% rise in life premiums Increase in IP sales for National Friendly Phil Jeynes joins MetLife UK Gender disparity in workplace wellbeing Cancer prevention: What will move the needle?

