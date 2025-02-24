The COVER Review: Employee benefits, cancer care and provider reports

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team talk about recent provider reports, employee benefits and cancer care.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 17 February 2024. Here are the top five stories this week: Zurich reports 8% rise in life premiums Increase in IP sales for National Friendly Phil Jeynes joins MetLife UK Gender disparity in workplace wellbeing Cancer prevention: What will move the needle?
