Protection tech titans iPipeline and CIExpert join forces

Online tool integrated into SolutionBuilder so advisers can compare critical illness policies

Advisers can now launch CIExpert from within iPipeline's SolutionBuilder quote engine to select the most appropriate critical illness (CI) policy for clients.

The landmark partnership follows the launch earlier this year of its recently enhanced Protect Features Report option, which allows advisers to compare product features, such as additional care services.

The choice to embed CIExpert, however, will let advisers get granular access to whole-of-market critical illness definition analysis and comparison, based on accurate information, without needing to leave the SolutionBuilder portal or re-key any information.

Those who don't have CIExpert credentials will be offered a free trial, so they have an opportunity to try the service.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert said: "We recognise that one of the most difficult tasks for advisers is to convey the differences between different CIC policies to their clients and to illustrate that in many cases significantly improved cover can be provided at a relatively small incremental cost. Experience within our user base is that once clients understand the tradeoffs a large percentage will opt to pay a bit more for wider and more comprehensive cover.

"This integration with SolutionBuilder is a powerful step forward in simplifying the process for advisers, saving valuable time and making it easier to illustrate the cost versus quality options available and create personalised analyses for the demographics of each client."

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, said: "We want to provide advisers with a range of tools and services that help them recommend protection products based on quality as well as price. Critical illness is a complex product and plans vary hugely between providers. We believe that by adding integrated product research capabilities we can encourage more advisers to sell protection and help them explain product variances to clients properly. Our new partnership with CIExpert will improve adviser access to the site, speeding up the process for existing users and highlighting the benefits of the service to those who have never used it. Our aim is to make the protection journey as simple as possible for advisers and support them in achieving the best outcome for their clients."