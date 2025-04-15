Zurich adds IP plan to CIExpert's Insight Zone

Provider, Zurich, has added its updated income protection (IP) plan to CIExpert’s digital protection dashboard, Insight Zones.
Prior to this, Zurich's life and critical illness (CI) cover have been available on the comparison service. The addition of its IP plan now means that all the provider's personal and business life cover and CI plans, as well as personal IP, are now available to CIExpert subscribers. Earlier this year, Zurich made a series of updates to its IP offering, aiming to provide improved coverage alongside greater certainty and clarity for customers at the point of claim. The updates included an income multiple to 65% of gross income for the first £60,000 of income and 45% for earnings above t...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.