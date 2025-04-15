Zurich adds IP plan to CIExpert's Insight Zone

Sits alongside its life and CI plans on the dashboard

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Zurich, has added its updated income protection (IP) plan to CIExpert’s digital protection dashboard, Insight Zones.

Prior to this, Zurich's life and critical illness (CI) cover have been available on the comparison service. The addition of its IP plan now means that all the provider's personal and business life cover and CI plans, as well as personal IP, are now available to CIExpert subscribers. Earlier this year, Zurich made a series of updates to its IP offering, aiming to provide improved coverage alongside greater certainty and clarity for customers at the point of claim. The updates included an income multiple to 65% of gross income for the first £60,000 of income and 45% for earnings above t...

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
