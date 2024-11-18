Aviva boosts critical illness offering

The pregnancy benefit includes a £5,000 pay out per policy, including on both parents' critical illness policies, and does not reduce the sum insured. Six pregnancy conditions will be covered under the policy. These include disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), eclampsia (but excluding pre-eclampsia), ectopic pregnancy with surgery to remove the fallopian tube, foetal death in utero after at least 20 weeks gestation, hydatidiform mole and placental abruption but excluding placenta praevia. Aviva has also upgraded its children's benefit to cover four new conditions now eligible...