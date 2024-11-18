Aviva boosts critical illness offering

Aviva has updated its individual critical illness (CI) offering to include support for pregnancy complications, an increased number of child-specific illnesses eligible for claim and an increase to its children’s death benefit sum.
The pregnancy benefit includes a £5,000 pay out per policy, including on both parents' critical illness policies, and does not reduce the sum insured. Six pregnancy conditions will be covered under the policy. These include disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), eclampsia (but excluding pre-eclampsia), ectopic pregnancy with surgery to remove the fallopian tube, foetal death in utero after at least 20 weeks gestation, hydatidiform mole and placental abruption but excluding placenta praevia. Aviva has also upgraded its children's benefit to cover four new conditions now eligible...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.