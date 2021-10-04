Protection & Covid-19: How are insurers adapting their underwriting and claims strategy?

With cases of Covid-19 increasing as we head towards winter and the impact of Long Covid still an unknown element for the future, COVER asked major insurance providers how these factors are impacting their propositions and underwriting.
The days of lockdown and hopes of a vaccine may be a thing of the past, but the Covid-19 pandemic is by no means over. With cases of new infections continuing to rise as the UK heads into the traditional flu season, the prevelance of the virus is expected to be with us for a while longer, despite the success of the initial vaccination rollout. COVER asked five key questions of several major protection providers - AIG Life, Aviva, Legal & General, LV=, Royal London, Scottish Widows and Zurich -...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.