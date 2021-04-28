long Covid
AXA Health launches Long Covid service
From 30 April
Howden rolls out Long Covid support service
With RedArc
Insurer Long Covid support 'meets NICE guidelines'
‘Fills a current void’
Bupa's Cromwell Hospital opens 'Long Covid' clinic
Open five days a week
Long Covid lasting 'at least six months'
Two thirds of survey respondents reveal
Healix introduces 'Long Covid' benefits for healthcare trust clients
Currently affecting more than 180,000 people in the UK
Group IP providers offer Long Covid support pathways
1 in 10: symptoms 12 weeks later
Insurers must prepare for 'Long Covid'
‘Care and support needs to be tailored to specific needs’
SPOTLIGHT: Long Covid
‘There are many challenges to consider’
Why health plans need to adapt to the long-term impact of Covid
‘A new kind of policy for a new era’
Legal & General launches 'long Covid' early intervention
Long Covid Intervention Package
'Long Covid': NHS England to spend £10m on clinics
Five-part package