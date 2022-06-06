Self-reported Long Covid symptoms hits 2 million people

Self-reported Long Covid symptoms hits 2 million people

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show a further 200,000 people have self-reported symptoms of Long Covid in the last month.

Data published on 1 June shows that 2 million people in private households throughout the UK self-reported symptoms of Long Covid persisting over four weeks as of 1 May, representing 3.1% of the total UK population.

The latest data represents a month-on-month increase of 200,000 people between the early April and the start of May, double the number recorded between March and April.

Covering the four-week period ending 1 May, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 72% (1.4 million) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 42% (826,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 398,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', an increase of 63% from figures for the January period.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among women, within the North-West and North-East regions of England, working within the healthcare, teaching and social sectors.

The most common age group reporting symptoms, who first had (or suspected they had) COVID-19 at least 12 weeks previously, was those aged 35-49, while those who first had (or suspected they had) COVID-19 at least four weeks previously were most common among those aged 50 to 69.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (1.09 million), followed by breathing difficulties (632,000), coughing (453,000), muscle ache (451,000) loss of smell (444,000), difficulty concentrating or ‘brain fog' (419,000), and headaches (409,000).

