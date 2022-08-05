Self-reported symptoms of Long Covid drop during summer

1.8 million at start of July

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show levels of self-reported Long Covid symptoms have fallen by 200,000 over the past four weeks.

Data published on 4 August shows that 1.8 million people in private households throughout the UK self-reported symptoms of Long Covid persisting over four weeks as of 2 July, representing 2.8% of the total UK population.

The latest data represents a decrease in monthly of self-reported symptoms, after the total number of cases hit 2 million people in May and June.

Covering the four-week period ending 2 July, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 81% (1.4 million) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 43% (761,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 369,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', down 9.8% month-on-month.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among women, within the North-East region of England, working within the healthcare, teaching transport and social sectors.

The most common age group reporting symptoms, who first had (or suspected they had) COVID-19 at least 12 weeks previously, was those aged 50-69, closely followed by those aged 35-49.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (970,000), followed by breathing difficulties (561,000), loss of smell (414,000), muscle ache (388,000), difficult concentrating, or "brain fog", (380,000), coughing (342,000) and loss of taste (328,000).

A report from the Institute of Fiscal Studies published in late July found that it was "likely" there were as many as 110,000 people missing from work due to Long Covid sick leave at any one time, at a cost of around £1.5 billion in lost earnings.

John Brazier
