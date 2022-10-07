Cases of self-reported Long Covid rise to 2.3 million

Data published on 6 October shows that 2.3 million people in private households throughout the UK self-reported symptoms of Long Covid persisting over four weeks as of 3 September, representing 3.5% of the total UK population.

The latest data represents an 15% increase in self-reported symptoms month-on-month, but an increase of 25% from levels of symptoms reported during the summer months.

Covering the four-week period ending 3 September, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 80% (1.8 million) first had (or suspected they had Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 46% (1.1 million) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 342,00 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', down 11% month-on-month.

Symptoms of Long Covid were most reported among women, within the North-East and North-West regions of England, working within the healthcare, teaching, social care, and Civil Service and local Government sectors.

The most common age group reporting symptoms, who first had (or suspected they had) COVID-19 at least 12 weeks previously, was those aged 35-49.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (1.58m), followed by difficulty concentrating or "brain fog" (1.02m), breathing difficulties (951,000), muscle ache (926,000), worry or anxiety (863,000), low moods (809,000) and trouble sleeping (808,000).