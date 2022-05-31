Royal London pays out £632 million in 2021

The insurer noted that it paid out on 99.5% of all claims received last year, across life and terminal illness, whole of life, critical illness and income protection policies.

Pay outs for Covid-related claims totalled £24.9m, almost double that paid out during 2020, with around one in 10 life insurance claims relating to the virus. Of the total, around £69,000 was paid out on income protection claims and over £8m in whole of life claims related to Covid-19.

Whole of life represented the majority of pay outs by Royal London last year, totalling £313m across more than 80,000 claims. The average pay out was £3,609, with a total of 99.9% of whole of life claims paid out on.

Over £174m was paid out by Royal London on life insurance and terminal illness claims in 2021, averaging more than £84,000 per claim.

Critical illness claims totalled over 2,100 during 2021, with the provider paying out a total of £136m on 91.7% of claims received. It stated that just over 8.2% of claims were declined, with the majority of those due to not meeting the policy definition.

Royal London noted that the most common reasons for a critical illness claim in 2021 were cancer (65%), heart attack (11%) and stroke (7%).

More than £4m was paid out on income protection claims during the year, with the most reasons for claims recorded as musculoskeletal (36%), cancer (16%) and mental health disorders (10%).

It also detailed that more than 700 people used its Helping Hand service in 2021, with the top reasons for referrals being bereavement (23%), cancer (16%), mental health (15%) and orthopaedic (15%).

Just over half (57%) of referrals to Helping Hand were for children, with the most common condition being mental health disorders (40%).

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London commented: "Although the world is starting to move on from the Covid pandemic, many people have still suffered from its impact, such as those who lived with Long Covid and those who have sadly lost loved ones.

"In addition to paying claims for Covid, our customers are also able to get support through Royal London's Helping Hand service, such as help with bereavement, mental health, and returning to work after illness or injury.

Customers and their families can receive access to the support of a dedicated nurse with tailored and personal support whenever it's needed, for as long as it's needed."