Cases of self-reported Long Covid returns to 2 million mark

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show levels of self-reported Long Covid symptoms have returned to those previously recorded at the start of May.

Data published on 1 September shows that 2 million people in private households throughout the UK self-reported symptoms of Long Covid persisting over four weeks as of 31 July, representing 3.1% of the total UK population.

The latest data represents an 11% increase in self-reported symptoms month-on-month, after a lull between June and July to 1.8 million cases.

Covering the four-week period ending 31 July, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 83% (1.7 million) first had (or suspected they had Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 45% (892,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 384,00 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', up 4.1% month-on-month.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among women, within the North-East region of England, working within the healthcare, teaching, transport and social sectors.

The most common age group reporting symptoms, who first had (or suspected they had) COVID-19 at least 12 weeks previously, was those aged 50-69, closely followed by those aged 35-49.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (917,000), followed by breathing difficulties (504,000), loss of smell (410,000), difficulty concentrating, or "brain fog", (367,000), muscle ache (339,000) coughing (339,000) and loss of taste (325,000).

A report from the Institute of Fiscal Studies published in late July found that it was "likely" there were as many as 110,000 people missing from work due to Long Covid sick leave at any one time, at a cost of around £1.5 billion in lost earnings.

