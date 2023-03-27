Two in three employees with Long Covid face workplace discrimination

The number of people with self-reported symptoms of Long Covid jumped to 2 million as of 2 February, compared to 970,000 people in August last year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The new research by TUC and LCSEG surveyed 3,097 individuals with Long Covid in September and October 2022, and found that of the unfair treatment reported, 16% of respondents have been subjected to bullying and/or harassment at work and 8% have been threatened with disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, 14% have lost their job due to Long Covid (nearly tripling from 5% in 2021), 28% are concerned that Long Covid has affected their chances of a promotion, and almost one quarter (23%) said their employer questioned whether they have Long Covid and/or the impact of their symptoms.

Overall, 60% of respondents have been experiencing symptoms of Long Covid for over a year, although 12% didn't inform their employer of this, despite 49% believing they had contracted the virus at work.

This follows a lack of health and safety measures, including ventilation and poor treatment in response to Long Covid, the report noted.

Christine Husbands, commercial director at RedArc, told COVER: "Employers should ensure they have good quality long-term support in place catering for the many symptoms of Long Covid, have flexible policies and train line managers to enable employees to work as much as they can and feel supported by their employer."

Different types of flexible working are "essential" for Long Covid sufferers to stay in work, the union body stated. However, almost half (48%) of those who caught Covid-19 in the workplace reported not being given reasonable adjustments to return to work, and 50% were not given any or all of the changes needed to manage their job.

Monica Garcia, disability insurance and workplace wellbeing consultant at Monica Garcia Consulting, told COVER that this highlights a missed opportunity to support employees to remain in work through reasonable adjustments, including flexible working.

"As it is the case with other health conditions, people can be supported to stay and remain in work, but I think the challenge with Long Covid is still related to the many unknowns, including the long-term health impacts," Garcia commented.

Paula Coffey, director of claims, rehabilitation and medical services at Unum UK, said that Long Covid is a relatively new condition and its fluctuating, complex symptoms bring challenges.

Similarly, Husbands described Long Covid as "very difficult" to predict and manage due its wide ranging and fluctuating symptoms.

"Each employee requires a bespoke approach to ensure they're fully supported towards a successful and sustained return to work. Given Long Covid's nature, employer education is very important regarding expectations about an employee's recovery and the importance of the right support, such as graduated return-to-work plans, reasonable adjustments and more," Coffey told COVER.

Of those who weren't given reasonable adjustments to return to work, half are having to use their savings to support themselves, 6% have taken out a private loan or debt service, and another 6% are having to use food banks.

Garcia commented: "Within our industry, we have seen great examples of how bespoke specialist Long Covid rehabilitation and vocational rehabilitation support, is helping income protection customers, so we are building the evidence on what is effective.

"Unfortunately, access to specialist Long Covid rehabilitation is still down to a postcode lottery for the general population, affecting the most vulnerable individuals."

The TUC and LCSEG have called on the government to implement new measures to support those affected. This includes ensuring Long Covid is recognised as disabled under the Equality Act, recognising Covid-19 as an occupational disease, and introducing greater flexibility for employees.

"If we do not take urgent action to ensure that people with Long Covid are properly protected and supported, we run the real risk of new, long-lasting inequalities being created with damaging impacts on people's lives, our economy and our public services, where many of these people are employed," the organisations said.