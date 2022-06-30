Long Covid sufferers experience mental health drop: Canada Life

With the Office of National Statistics (ONS) estimating that approximately 1.8 million people across the UK have Long Covid, the provider revealed that nearly one fifth (19%) of respondents said their employer still does not understand the health impact of Long Covid.

Meanwhile, 15% of surveyed adults stated that their colleagues also do not understand it, while the same amount (15%) were afraid of discussing Long Covid at work in case it impacted their position.

Long Covid has also had an impact on employee performance with almost one fifth (19%) of respondents sharing that they have had to reduce their working hours, while a similar amount (18%) said Long Covid has had an impact on their ability to perform their job.

However, 5% said they have resorted to quitting their job because of suffering from Long Covid.

Ian Ranger, head of claims, group insurance at Canada Life, explained that employers have a duty of care to their employees and must consider the potential risks of Long Covid, such as the impact on mental health and wellbeing, and plan how they will support any employees that are suffering.

"The nature of an individual's symptoms often mean that these returns need to be protracted and therefore we are working in lock step with employers to guide them along this journey."

"In addition, employers should think about training their staff to ensure they understand the impact of Long Covid and make them aware of any employee benefits, policies and support in place that could help those suffering from Long Covid," Ranger concluded.