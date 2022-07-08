Self-reported Long Covid symptoms steady at 2 million

In early June

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Self-reported Long Covid symptoms steady at 2 million

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show levels of self-reported Long Covid symptoms have remained at 2 million people over the past four weeks.

Data published on 7 July shows that 2 million people in private households throughout the UK self-reported symptoms of Long Covid persisting over four weeks as of 4 June, representing 3% of the total UK population.

The latest data represents a drop-off in monthly increases of self-reported symptoms, following an increase of 200,000 cases between early April and the start of May.

Covering the four-week period ending 4 June, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 74% (1.4 million) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 41% (807,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 409,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', up 5% month-on-month.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among women, within the North-West and North-East regions of England, working within the healthcare, teaching and social sectors.

The most common age group reporting symptoms, who first had (or suspected they had) COVID-19 at least 12 weeks previously, was those aged 35-49, while those who first had (or suspected they had) COVID-19 at least four weeks previously were most common among those aged 50 to 69.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (1.09 million), followed by breathing difficulties (612,000), loss of smell (423,000), muscle ache (418,000), difficult concentrating, or "brain fog", (401,000), coughing (389,000) and headaches (349,000).

Commenting on the latest ONS statistics, Dr Julie Denning, managing director and chartered health psychologist at Working To Wellbeing, said: "It's important to remember that people have been diagnosed with Long Covid even if not hospitalised, so severity of Covid-19 infection is not necessarily related to whether or not someone experiences Long Covid. 

"Over the last two years, we have worked with hundreds of people referred to us with Long Covid and have successfully supported three-quarters of these (75%) to remain in or return to work, helping them to improve their quality of life.

"While the number of people suffering from Long Covid continues to increase month on month, our work provides hope for people that recovery and a return to functioning, including work, is possible."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Bupa partners with ParalympicsGB

Ashley Alder takes FCA chair

More on uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc
uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc

Backed by Eagle Tree Capital

COVER
clock 06 April 2022 • 1 min read
National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read
Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?
Technology

Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?

"The potential for this technology to revolutionise our industry is huge"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 June 2022 • 6 min read
Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia
Underwriting

Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

"The underwriting of Alzheimer's disease is relatively straightforward"

John Downes
clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read