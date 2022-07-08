Self-reported Long Covid symptoms steady at 2 million

Data published on 7 July shows that 2 million people in private households throughout the UK self-reported symptoms of Long Covid persisting over four weeks as of 4 June, representing 3% of the total UK population.

The latest data represents a drop-off in monthly increases of self-reported symptoms, following an increase of 200,000 cases between early April and the start of May.

Covering the four-week period ending 4 June, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 74% (1.4 million) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 41% (807,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 409,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', up 5% month-on-month.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among women, within the North-West and North-East regions of England, working within the healthcare, teaching and social sectors.

The most common age group reporting symptoms, who first had (or suspected they had) COVID-19 at least 12 weeks previously, was those aged 35-49, while those who first had (or suspected they had) COVID-19 at least four weeks previously were most common among those aged 50 to 69.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (1.09 million), followed by breathing difficulties (612,000), loss of smell (423,000), muscle ache (418,000), difficult concentrating, or "brain fog", (401,000), coughing (389,000) and headaches (349,000).

Commenting on the latest ONS statistics, Dr Julie Denning, managing director and chartered health psychologist at Working To Wellbeing, said: "It's important to remember that people have been diagnosed with Long Covid even if not hospitalised, so severity of Covid-19 infection is not necessarily related to whether or not someone experiences Long Covid.

"Over the last two years, we have worked with hundreds of people referred to us with Long Covid and have successfully supported three-quarters of these (75%) to remain in or return to work, helping them to improve their quality of life.

"While the number of people suffering from Long Covid continues to increase month on month, our work provides hope for people that recovery and a return to functioning, including work, is possible."