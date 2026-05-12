Employees reluctant to discuss mental health at work: Aviva

The research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, showed that 74% of respondents would talk to someone if they were struggling with their mental health. However, of these, 5% said they would speak to their employer about the topic, with 33% of those asked saying they never discuss mental health at work. Though employees did, by and large, not wish to discuss their mental health in the workplace, 36% had taken time off work due to mental health but 18% did not disclose the true reason for their absence. When discussing mental health with an employer, 64% said the conversation was helpfu...