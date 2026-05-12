Employees reluctant to discuss mental health at work: Aviva

Insurer, Aviva, has released research showing that, whilst access to mental health services is improving, employees are reluctant to discuss mental health with their employer.
The research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, showed that 74% of respondents would talk to someone if they were struggling with their mental health. However, of these, 5% said they would speak to their employer about the topic, with 33% of those asked saying they never discuss mental health at work. Though employees did, by and large, not wish to discuss their mental health in the workplace, 36% had taken time off work due to mental health but 18% did not disclose the true reason for their absence. When discussing mental health with an employer, 64% said the conversation was helpfu...
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