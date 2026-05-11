NHS delays impacting employees: Health Shield

53% of employees impacted

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

NHS waiting times have impacted the ability of 53% of employees to do their jobs in the last year, according to provider, Health Shield.

The data comes from a study of 2,000 employees conducted by the friendly society, 43% of those asked said they self-treated due to a lack of access to healthcare, 55% said they had trouble getting an appointment with a doctor. Of those included in the survey, 22% said NHS waiting times had significantly impacted their ability to work in the last year. A further 48% experienced delays in follow-up care after a referral to a doctor. Of those surveyed, 35% said they suffered due to a lack of access to healthcare, rising to 42% among 18-to-27-year-olds. Latest figures from NHS England ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Employees reluctant to discuss mental health at work: Aviva

AI: I don't think we've even seen the tip of the iceberg

More on Employee Benefits

NHS delays impacting employees: Health Shield
Employee Benefits

NHS delays impacting employees: Health Shield

53% of employees impacted

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 11 May 2026 • 2 min read
59% of HRs fully understand the employee benefits they offer
Employee Benefits

59% of HRs fully understand the employee benefits they offer

11% have limited understanding

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 May 2026 • 1 min read
Broadstone adds to Risk and Health management team
Employee Benefits

Broadstone adds to Risk and Health management team

Emily Degan takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 April 2026 • 2 min read