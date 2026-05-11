NHS delays impacting employees: Health Shield

NHS waiting times have impacted the ability of 53% of employees to do their jobs in the last year, according to provider, Health Shield.
The data comes from a study of 2,000 employees conducted by the friendly society, 43% of those asked said they self-treated due to a lack of access to healthcare, 55% said they had trouble getting an appointment with a doctor. Of those included in the survey, 22% said NHS waiting times had significantly impacted their ability to work in the last year. A further 48% experienced delays in follow-up care after a referral to a doctor. Of those surveyed, 35% said they suffered due to a lack of access to healthcare, rising to 42% among 18-to-27-year-olds. Latest figures from NHS England ...
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