Broadstone adds to Risk and Health management team

Degan will support the consultancy's employee benefit solutions and customer service for small-and-medium-enterprise (SME) clients. In the role, Degan will oversee the delivery of client services across risk, health and employee benefits portfolios, focusing on client relationships and service delivery. Degan will also support the development and delivery of tailored wellbeing and risk solutions; identify opportunities to enhance client outcomes; and drive growth. Broadstone said the appointment follows growing demand for advice on employee health, protection and workplace wellbein...