59% of HRs fully understand the employee benefits they offer

Around 59% of HR professionals believe they personally have a full understanding of the employee benefits on offer to their workforce, according to Everywhen.
The consultancy surveyed 500 HR decision-makers across the UK, finding that 30% rated their understanding of the employee benefits available to their organisation as ‘good'. Everywhen said, however, that this means 11% of HR professionals have limited understanding of their employee benefits offering. According to the consultancy, this group is still likely to deal with employee benefits requirements, they will also be responsible for signposting employees to support. For larger companies with more than 250 employees, 65% of HR professionals said they fully understand the employee ...
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