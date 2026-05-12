Kevin Carr, managing director, Carr Consulting & Communications, discusses how protection intermediaries may be impacted by artificial intelligence (AI).
"I don't think we've even seen the tip of the iceberg. I think the potential of what it is going to do to society, both good and bad, is unimaginable. I think we're actually on the cusp of something exhilarating and terrifying. "It is going to be so different to anything that we can really envisage at the moment where the interplay between the user and the provider will be so in simpatico that it is going to crush our ideas of what mediums are all about." This was David Bowie speaking about the internet in 1999, but it could easily refer to how we feel about AI. I was in a meeting...
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