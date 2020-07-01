Absenteeism
UK absenteeism rises by 10 million days - ONS
One in three sick days taken by mid-life employees
Five signs a workplace might be suffering from stress
On National Stress Awareness Day
'Always on culture' causing 'workplace mental health crisis'
Westfield Health’s Wellbeing Index suggests
Return of investment calculator for EAPs launched
Algorithm assessing productivity, absenteeism and number of staff available for advisers and providers to use
SMEs offering flexible working to reduce absence - GRiD
Over a third of small-to-medium-sized firms are using flexible working to support staff compared to under a quarter of large firms
Absenteeism levels three times higher at large firms - GRiD
Poor management alongside lack of monitoring and recording of absence could be combatted by group risk products
Workplace stress the main reason for short-term absence
Lack of workplace initiatives and no group protection both reasons for higher than above average employee sickness
Majority of UK workforce went to work while unwell in 2017
With sick leave at its lowest for decades, new Bupa research suggests that millions headed into work despite being unwell, feeling pain and suffering from mental illness last year.
One in four employers to communicate Fit for Work
Over a quarter of employers (27%) plan to signpost absent employees towards Fit for Work (FfW) in the absence of GP referrals.
One in three employers say more staff come into work despite being unwell
Nearly a third of employers have reported an increase in people coming to work while they are ill.