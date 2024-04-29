One in 10 employers to increase protection benefits

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing research

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

One in 10 (11%) employers planned to increase investment in protection benefits for employees, Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing has found.

The Benefits Design Research 2024 report, conducted in association with the Reward & Employee Benefits Association (REBA), surveyed approximately 4,400 professional REBA members and 20,000 subscribers, with 230 responses from employers. Overall, 70% of employers intended to maintain their current benefits offering, despite half worrying about rising costs. Among the employers who were confident in absorbing cost increases (31%), 32% planned to increase investment in benefits. The top eight planned project areas for 2024/25 were the communication of benefits (56%), mental wellbeing ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Insurtech Eleos to expand life insurance offering

Tackling the long-term care gap

More on Group Protection

Former AON CEO David Battle joins Healix
Group Protection

Former AON CEO David Battle joins Healix

Shaping strategic vision

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2024 • 2 min read
L&G launches workplace burnout prevention model
Group Protection

L&G launches workplace burnout prevention model

"Addressing the negative culture first is paramount"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 May 2024 • 2 min read
94% of insurance counselling appointments accessed by employees: ABI
Group Protection

94% of insurance counselling appointments accessed by employees: ABI

More customers are using health services through protection

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 May 2024 • 4 min read