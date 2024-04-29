One in 10 employers to increase protection benefits

The Benefits Design Research 2024 report, conducted in association with the Reward & Employee Benefits Association (REBA), surveyed approximately 4,400 professional REBA members and 20,000 subscribers, with 230 responses from employers. Overall, 70% of employers intended to maintain their current benefits offering, despite half worrying about rising costs. Among the employers who were confident in absorbing cost increases (31%), 32% planned to increase investment in benefits. The top eight planned project areas for 2024/25 were the communication of benefits (56%), mental wellbeing ...