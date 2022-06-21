Employees lacking in long-term absenteeism support: GRiD

33% of surveyed employers offer no support at all

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Only one third of employers offer financial support to staff who are absent for six months or more, are diagnosed with a serious illness, or die while being in employment, according to new research from industry body, Group Risk Development (GRiD).

The research showed that 35% of surveyed employers only offer support to some employees at certain levels of experience, seniority, or pay, rather than the whole workforce.

Only 8% of employers who offer ‘opt in' insurance benefits which would consider long-term support, while 33% of surveyed employers said they offer no support at all. 

Katharine Moxham, a spokesperson for GRiD, said, the number of employers who offer support is "actually much lower in practice, and given the current squeeze on household finances, this highlights a woeful lack of financial support and security for many employees."

"I cannot imagine being on the HR team that has to tell one member of staff that they are eligible for financial support and then having to tell another that, for whatever reasons, they are not on the same scheme," she continued. 

Moxham added: "If there's one thing we've learned from the past two years, it's that we should expect the unexpected. With the right support in place, however, when life does take an unexpected twist or turn, it does not need to have a detrimental financial impact on the employee or their loved ones."

