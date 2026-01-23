Aviva updates DigiCare+ for individual policies

The changes, which will be effective from 29 January, 2026, will see unlimited digital GP appointments made available for customers and their family, including a partner or spouse and children up to age 18, or 21 if in full-time education. This will be available 24/7 and replaces the current limit of three appointments per year between 8am-8pm. Aviva will also increase appointment allowances for its mental health, bereavement and nutrition support, from six to eight sessions per year for each of the services. Additionally, a personal training service will be introduced to support p...