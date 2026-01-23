Aviva updates DigiCare+ for individual policies

Provider, Aviva, has made a series of changes to the services on its app, DigiCare+, for individual protection policies sold direct and through advisers.
The changes, which will be effective from 29 January, 2026, will see unlimited digital GP appointments made available for customers and their family, including a partner or spouse and children up to age 18, or 21 if in full-time education. This will be available 24/7 and replaces the current limit of three appointments per year between 8am-8pm. Aviva will also increase appointment allowances for its mental health, bereavement and nutrition support, from six to eight sessions per year for each of the services. Additionally, a personal training service will be introduced to support p...
