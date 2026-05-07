Bupa opens London mental health centre

The centre looks to support more than 400 patients per week, it will offer access to face-to-face talking therapies including counselling, psychology, psychotherapy and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). It will be open seven days a week with flexible hours, which Bupa said will offer employees with access to support around work and home commitments. The mental health centre, based at Broadgate Central, aims to support employers with the mental health of their employees, as well as the UK Government's aim to boost economic growth through workplace health and wellbeing. According ...