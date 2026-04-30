Usage of employee health benefits on the rise: Simplyhealth

Provider, Simplyhealth, has published research showing an increase in the usage and prevalence of employee health benefits.
The provider said that of the 2,000 UK adults surveyed, 65% now receive health benefits through an employer. Of the respondents, 20% reported that they use these benefits at least once a month, up from 15% in 2025. Dr Macarena Staudenmaier, head of clinical product, Simplyhealth said: "It's encouraging to see so many employers investing in workplace health benefits at a time when they are contending with many competing financial demands. "This commitment can make a real difference to people's health and wellbeing and to long-term business outcomes." The data did still show a gap...
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