This week's episode of the COVER Review talks about insurer product updates, claims statistics and sick notes.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 4 May 2026. The top stories this week are: Aviva and Tesco launch critical illness cover The Exeter increases maximum IP benefit British Friendly expands Income Protection offering £1m paid out to Waddle Insurance customers Over 11m sick notes issued in 2025
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