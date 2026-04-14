Zurich launches bereavement support service

The implementation allows customers to have access to care plans, care managers and digital tools to manage the next steps after the death of a loved one.

This service will also apply to those who are diagnosed with a terminal illness from June 2026.

According to Zurich, families using bereavement support save an average of 148 hours of administrative work and £2,319 in costs.

Louise Colley, managing director, Zurich UK, said: "When it comes to loss and bereavement, grief is just the beginning.

"There are funeral logistics, probate and estate administration, digital accounts to close and more when your life has just been turned upside down."

Zurich has also announced that it will provide retail customers with access to Zurich LifeVault later this year, a platform designed to help people legacy plan, with creating wills and organising essential information the key drivers for implementation.

Colley said: "Empathy's services will provide our customers with the human care and digital tools to manage all this and more, so that people don't feel forced to move on but really helped to move forward."

Empathy will be implemented across both retail and corporate clients, according to the provider, James Tait, managing director of corporate protection, Zurich UK, said that the tool will "help our corporate risk customers to support their employees with compassion and care at arguably the most difficult time of their lives".

Tait continued: "These resources and care systems ensure employees feel understood and supported, while fostering a caring workplace culture.

"For employers, investing in bereavement services demonstrates a commitment to employee welfare while strengthening engagement and resilience across the whole company, which we know is a priority for our customers."

The Keep Britain Working review, published in 2025, highlighted the importance of employers supporting their employees' health to create a productive workforce.

Empathy currently operates in North America, with one in five life insurance claims in the US covered by the service, according to a statement by the provider.

Ron Gura, co-founder and CEO, Empathy, said: "Partnering with Zurich is a significant milestone in our mission to transform the way families navigate life's most challenging moments – from loss and bereavement to the many complexities that follow.

"Bringing that support to millions of families across the UK, at the scale this partnership makes possible, is something we're incredibly proud of. This is what meaningful, compassionate care looks like in practice."