Royal London adds customer engagement emails

Provider, Royal London, has updated its anniversary emails to encourage adviser engagement.
The new communications will mark the anniversary of protection plans, including signposting for the provider's customer portal. Royal London said one million of its protection customers will receive these emails in 2026, with income protection customers being the first wave and more planned in June 2026. Earlier this year, Royal London updated its income protection terms apply to more than 700 occupations, with 545 occupations having terms opened and lowered pricing for 162 further occupations. Fi Wynn, head of protection proposition, Royal London, said: "We want every interaction ...
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