Mortgage, protection and financial planning network, Rosemount Financial Solutions, has launched its AI tool for financial promotions.
The tool aims to speed up financial promotion approvals for adviser members, comparing content against Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules. The network highlighted seven financial influencers taken to court and fined for unauthorised posts as a reason for ensuring promotions meet the regulator's guidelines. Ahmed Bawa, CEO, Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), said: "Financial promotions are an important way for advisers to reach new and existing clients, but there are standards that need to be met for them to be acceptable." Rosemount launched its cashflow modeller last year a...
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