Renaming vulnerability could change everything: Hood

For years now, vulnerability has sat at the top of the regulatory agenda for financial services and protection. Most firms have responded with policies and strengthened governance. Yet despite this activity, there remains a sense across our industry that we're not helping all the customers that we could or should. That was one of the central themes discussed at Guardian's Inner Circle event in April, which brought together advisers, insurers, reinsurers, journalists and industry specialists to examine how the market supports customers with vulnerable characteristics under the FCA definit...