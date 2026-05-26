Renaming vulnerability could change everything: Hood

Carlton Hood, CEO, Guardian, discusses the provider’s Inner Circle event and what customer vulnerability means for the industry.
For years now, vulnerability has sat at the top of the regulatory agenda for financial services and protection. Most firms have responded with policies and strengthened governance. Yet despite this activity, there remains a sense across our industry that we're not helping all the customers that we could or should. That was one of the central themes discussed at Guardian's Inner Circle event in April, which brought together advisers, insurers, reinsurers, journalists and industry specialists to examine how the market supports customers with vulnerable characteristics under the FCA definit...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.