New head of protection development for Omni Protect

Butler joins from provider, Legal and General (L&G), having previously held senior roles in business development and proposition design at AIG, Zurich and Vitality. In the newly created role, Butler will be tasked with growing Omni Protect's proposition and strengthen its relationships with providers. Emma Vaughan, managing director, Omni Protect, said: "I've long admired Dave's strong track record of delivering practical, insight-led solutions for advisers and their clients. "Six months on from the launch of Omni Protect, this is an exciting time for both our business and the wide...