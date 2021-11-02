Individual Protection
IPTF launches Income Protection Awareness Week
20-24 September
Mental Health Awareness Week: Views from the industry
Health and protection specialists
IP claims for mental health double during 2020: Zurich
Ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week
All content from COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum now available on demand
Evolution, not revolution
LV= extends payment break and premium & cover reduction options
Until 31 December 2021
Iress, Anorak partner on new protection advice platform
For mortgage brokers
Industry language holding back income protection take-up
The Exeter data
PRIMIS broker enquiries rise 7% during March
Further monthly growth
An Audience With...Vitality: Part One
Business protection in a pandemic
Premier taps Stephen Hough as new managing director
New leadership structure
Amanda Kerr: Focus on the here and now to protect clients' future health
'We can and should be empowering customers with the tools and knowledge'
Patrick Watt: How we must diversify to close the healthcare inequity gap
'Meet the needs of the many, not just the individual'
How Covid-19 is changing the role of the insurer
From transactional to ongoing support
Prevention at heart of Aviva protection revamp
Range of benefits for both individual and group customers
COVER Customer Care Awards 2019 eBook out now
Read your free copy now
CIExpert on Canada Life's individual CI upgrade
Is adding more conditions in industry’s best interest?
Income protection - Group Vs Individual
Paul Avis weighs up the differences between employer-led and personal income protection policies
Protecting from the cost of divorce
For many couples, 8 January was D-Day. That is, 'Divorce Day', writes Mark Cracknell, head of protection distribution at Aviva.
Profile: AIG Life's CEO Adam Winslow
Fiona Murphy sits down with AIG Life CEO Adam Winslow to discuss the insurer's growth plans.
Rescheduled Webinar tomorrow: The protection adviser update - Key topics impacting protection in 2018
COVER is hosting a webinar in association with Scottish Widows discussing the big protection trends for advisers to look out for during 2018.
Zurich integrates TCP LifeSystems protection platform
Zurich UK has selected TCP LifeSystems' SS/G digital solution as its new protection platform.
More than four million renters 'risk homelessness' due to having no insurance in place- Scottish Widows
UK renters are putting themselves at risk of homelessness by failing to have a financial safety net in place, research from Scottish Widows has warned.
Majority of over-45s 'not planned nor spoken about' care - Just
The majority (73%) of over-45s have not planned or spoken with family about care in later life and are confused about government policy, research from Just has found.
Scottish Widows Protect joins UnderwriteMe
Scottish Widows Protect has confirmed that it will be joining the UnderwriteMe Comparison Service in quarter four of 2017.
Last chance to have your say: Complete our Protection survey for a chance to win £150 in Amazon vouchers
Whether you're an intermediary or insurance professional, take part in the COVER survey to enter our prize draw where one reader will win £150 of Amazon vouchers.
Exclusive: Just exits the protection insurance market
Just will no longer sell Partnership's protection insurance following last year's merger.
Exclusive: Debbie Kennedy departs Royal London
Debbie Kennedy, Group Head of Protection Proposition Strategy has resigned from Royal London.
AIG Life extends protection for international clients
AIG Life has extended its products and tools aimed at intermediaries with international clients needing protection insurance for UK financial liabilities.
Critical illness often compounded by financial pressures - research
‘Support network’ also hit – Royal London