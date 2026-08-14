Individual Protection

Aviva protection sales up 1% in H1 2026

Aviva protection sales up 1% in H1 2026

Insurer
Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 14 August 2026 • 2 min read
Insurer

L&G new business premiums up 22% in H1 2026

clock 05 August 2026 • 1 min read
Individual Protection

MetLife UK launches virtual physio

clock 26 May 2026 • 1 min read
Insurer

MetLife UK paid 27,000 claims in 2024

clock 23 January 2025 • 1 min read
Adviser / Broking

The science of a question

clock 20 November 2024 • 3 min read
Individual Protection

Rise in demand for everyday protection

clock 01 October 2024 • 2 min read
Adviser / Broking

Professional skills: Prioritisation

clock 24 September 2024 • 5 min read
Professional skills: Insurance marketing

Adviser / Broking

Professional skills: Insurance marketing

The power of storytelling

clock 17 September 2024 • 4 min read
Illness impacting renters' finances

Adviser / Broking

Illness impacting renters' finances

Lack of cover

clock 13 September 2024 • 1 min read
Industry falling short on fair access to protection

Regulation

Industry falling short on fair access to protection

How firms can prepare

clock 05 September 2024 • 4 min read
£7.34bn paid out in 2023: ABI

Insurer

£7.34bn paid out in 2023: ABI

ABI and GRiD data

clock 02 September 2024 • 1 min read
Parental guilt over unplanned sick leave

Individual Protection

Parental guilt over unplanned sick leave

Financial and emotional impact of poorly children

clock 29 August 2024 • 1 min read
COVER Excellence Awards: Final day to enter

Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards: Final day to enter

Entries close today

clock 19 July 2024 • 3 min read
How to advise: Protection and wealth

Individual Protection

How to advise: Protection and wealth

“Wealth is in a great place to really complement protection”

clock 25 June 2024 • 5 min read
COVER Excellence Awards open for entry

Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards open for entry

Deadline 19 July, 2024

clock 04 June 2024 • 2 min read
Protection sales to grow in 2024: iPipeline

Individual Protection

Protection sales to grow in 2024: iPipeline

Adviser survey results

clock 04 June 2024 • 2 min read
£22m paid out by MetLife UK

Individual Protection

£22m paid out by MetLife UK

Individual Protection plans paid in last 12 months

clock 15 March 2024 • 1 min read
What innovations will drive protection value in 2024

Technology

What innovations will drive protection value in 2024

"Right customer, right journey"

clock 29 February 2024 • 3 min read
COVER Women in Protection and Health 2024 finalists announced

Group Protection

COVER Women in Protection and Health 2024 finalists announced

Recognising female excellence

clock 27 February 2024 • 6 min read
Three new members for amii

Individual Protection

Three new members for amii

Switch Health, PSG, and Healthwell added

clock 20 February 2024 • 1 min read