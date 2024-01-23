L&G to offer employees personalised care for cancer

Legal & General (L&G) Group Protection has partnered with Perci Health to offer personalised, evidence-based care to employees living with and beyond cancer.
As part of L&G's group income protection (GIP) proposition, the offering is available, at no extra cost, to employees who are unable to work for a prolonged period and have received treatment for cancer. The service forms part of L&G's ‘Be Well. Get Better. Be Supported' wellbeing framework which brings its GIP services together in one place. Perci Health's services include appointment scheduling and reminders; tailored resources based on a needs assessment; personalised care plans created by a team of cancer nurses outlining goals, care team, recommended resources; and access to a ta...
