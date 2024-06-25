How to advise: Protection and wealth

Protection and wealth, sounds like a natural fit right? If a client is going to be financially planning, they will want to protect potential investments, pensions etc against the worst happening. Whilst that may be the ideal, the reality is that the protection conversation often falls by the wayside. The number of new protection sales were down 102,000 in 2023 according to Gen Re, while adviser sentiment is that 2024 should be a good year for protection business, the fact is that the industry needs to grow. One avenue for achieving this is to increase engagement in advisers who are no...