Three new members for amii

The Association of Medical Insurers (amii) has announced three new intermediary members for the start of 2024.
The three new members are Switch Health, PSG Health and Healthwell. Chris Hughes, founder and managing director, Healthwell, said: "Our alignment with amii is driven by a mutual dedication to elevating medical insurance standards and accessibility." Katie Olma, advisor, PSG Health, said: "We chose to join amii to enhance our professional service and consumer trust and to benefit from their knowledge and support." The three new members join as the association begins the build up to its The Spring Health and Wellbeing summit, which also serves as its AGM. David Middleton, executiv...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.