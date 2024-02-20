Three new members for amii

Switch Health, PSG, and Healthwell added

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

The Association of Medical Insurers (amii) has announced three new intermediary members for the start of 2024.

The three new members are Switch Health, PSG Health and Healthwell. Chris Hughes, founder and managing director, Healthwell, said: "Our alignment with amii is driven by a mutual dedication to elevating medical insurance standards and accessibility." Katie Olma, advisor, PSG Health, said: "We chose to join amii to enhance our professional service and consumer trust and to benefit from their knowledge and support." The three new members join as the association begins the build up to its The Spring Health and Wellbeing summit, which also serves as its AGM. David Middleton, executiv...

