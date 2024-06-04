Protection sales to grow in 2024: iPipeline

Adviser survey results

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Technology supplier, iPipeline, has revealed the results of an adviser survey it conducted, which showed 47% of advisers “strongly agree” that protection sales will grow in 2024.

This figure showed growth upon last year's outlook, the same question had on 39% of advisers confident in growth in 2023. This, according to iPipeline, could represent a growing adviser confidence in protection. Advisers said that the most growth will come from income protection (IP) (43%), critical illness (23%) and term assurance (21%). This sentiment continued the theme of strong IP sentiment in the market. Stephanie Hydon, director, client distribution, iPipeline said: "There does seem to be a growing sense that protection advice is changing for the better and that quality is star...

